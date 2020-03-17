John Anthony “Jack” Turcott

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON – John Anthony “Jack” Turcott, age 69, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by his family at Agrace HospiceCare following a long illness.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1950, in Watertown, Wis., the son of Robert and Ruth (Bethke) Turcott.

Jack graduated from Lake Mills High School. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He was happily married to Bonnie Schmudlach, his devoted wife of 48 years.

Jack spent his entire career in health care administration. He was one of the principal founders of Dean Health Plan, serving as President and CEO until his retirement. Following retirement, he mentored many local executives through his consulting work with Executive Agenda. Friends and family regularly sought his counsel for major personal and professional decisions.

Jack was an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He was a tireless advocate for individuals with disabilities. Jack enjoyed golf, was an avid sports fan, and believed all games could be made more interesting with a friendly wager. He also enjoyed music, cooking, gardening, hunting, and playing cards.

Jack is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Jason, Travis, Sara (Tom) Rugg and Jon (Christie); grandchildren, Alexis, Braden, Charlotte, Ella and Frank; siblings, Bob (Karen), Rick (Carol), Jill Turcott-Nielsen, Brian (Bonnie Jean), and Mary (Peter) Layden; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Erv and Betty Schmudlach; and brother-in-law, Leon Nielsen.

During this time of unprecedented health concerns, and the fast changing public health circumstances, services for Jack are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI 53717.

A special thank you to the staff at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761