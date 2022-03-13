John Albert Ashbacher

John Albert Ashbacher, age 91, formerly of Waukon, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022.

John was born December 9, 1930, in the French Creek area of rural Lansing Iowa, the son of Harold and Louise (Scharping) Ashbacher. He attended a one room country school through eighth grade. He played football, basketball, and baseball, for Waukon High School before graduating in 1948.

He farmed with his father Harold until he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from January 7, 1954 to January 6, 1956. He resumed farming until he retired at age 81. In retirement, John enjoyed traveling with family to Japan, Israel and Turkey. John loved hunting, fishing, playing baseball and cards. John was very proud to be a member of the Iowa Whitetail Hall of Fame. John said he had two good wives and was proud of his four children. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.

He married Marian Blegan at the Glenwood Lutheran Church in Decorah, Iowa on September 26, 1959, and had five children. Following Marian’s death in 1992, John married Darlain Muenchow of Orfordville, WI on October 9, 1994, at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Evansville, WI.

He is survived by: his wife, Darlain; four children: Andrea, Rhesa, Daryl (Julie) and Ross Ashbacher; two grandchildren: Dylan and Drew; three stepchildren: David Muenchow, Bruce (Sabrine) Muenchow and Becky (David) Sierzega, and other stepfamily members. Also surviving are a sister, Dorothy Lincoln-Smith, and 2 brothers: Richard (Carol) and Ronald Ashbacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marian, an infant son, his sister, Arlene Ritchey, and two step-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Evansville, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral service. A graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa on March 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

