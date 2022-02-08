John A. Kraemer

John A. Kraemer, age 90, of Spring Green passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Crestridge Assisted Living in Dodgeville.

He was born on January 20, 1932, in Iowa County, Wisconsin the son of John Leo and Martha (Haas) Kraemer. John married the former Mary Juliano on September 5, 1959. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. He loved farming and farmed most of his life.

Survivors include his three children, John (Brenda) Kraemer of Marion, Iowa, Rose Kraemer of Madison, Susan (Nicholas White) Kraemer of Seattle, Washington; four grandchildren, Katie (Curran) Lipsett, Ben (Ashley) Kraemer, Emily (Robert) Garcia and Jacob Kraemer; three great-grandchildren, Hayden and Hudson Lipsett and Carson Kraemer; two siblings, Gerald Kraemer of Plain and Rosemary Kraemer of Wauwatosa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Kraemer; his wife, Mary Kraemer; nine siblings; Reynold, Rueben, Helene Hoffman, Edwin, Cletus, Marie Ahern, Dorothy Moore, Berniece Green and Alice Kraemer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.

