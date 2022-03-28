John A. Brugger

by Obituaries

John A. Brugger, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Southwest Health Center, Platteville surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Free Methodist Church, 350 E. Furnace St, Platteville. A service celebrating the lives of John and Sharon Brugger will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Free Methodist Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

John was born on August 24, 1931, in Platteville, son of Arthur and Mary (Richards) Brugger. He graduated from Platteville High School, class of 1949. He was married to Joyce Vickerman in October 1951. John later was united in marriage to Sharon (Gunderson) Bendorf on September 5, 1987. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2020. He farmed in Ipswich for a few years before going to work for his uncle Henry. John started his own business, J. Brugger Builder after Henry retired.

John was an active member of the Free Methodist Church, Platteville, and the Gideon’s. He enjoyed music and was self-taught, playing many different instruments including the guitar, banjo, and harmonica. He shared his love of music in churches and area nursing homes. John was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed pitching horseshoes and bowling. He competed in State and National tournaments bringing home numerous awards and trophies over the years.

John is survived by 8 children: Dan (Janet) Brugger, Carol Marx, Brenda (Stephan) Jansen, Tim Brugger, Del Rae (Steve) Cushman, Dwayne Bendorf, Jr, Susan (Paul) Elgin, and Melody (Paul) Severson; 12 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers: Tom (Marilyn) Brugger, James (Mary) Brugger, Steven Brugger, and Kevin (Kathy) Brugger; sisters: Mary Bendorf, Kristine (Dwaine) Becker, and LeeAnn Stark; sister-in-law Carol Brugger; brother-in-law Robert Osborn; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife Sharon; parents; son Gale Bendorf; granddaughter Leslie Ann Marx; great-granddaughter Gwendolyn Hope Cushman; son-in-law Jeffry Marx; brothers: Paul, David and Mark Brugger; sister Barbara Osborn; brother-in-law Virgil Bendorf; and sisters-in-law: Renay and Nancy Brugger.

