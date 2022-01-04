Joey’s Song Fundraising Concert postponed to 2023

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Joey’s Song concert at the Sylvee is will not take place this year.

The concert, originally scheduled for January 8, will now take place January 7, 2023, organizers announced. Tickets will be honored for next year’s date.

RELATED: Joey’s Song raises money for epilepsy research with the goal to ‘help the next family’

The event honors Joey Gomoll, a young boy who died from Dravet syndrome in 2010, and raises money for epilepsy research.

Dravet syndrome is a rare and debilitating form of epilepsy.

The first Joey’s Song concert was held in 2011 and has been an annual event ever since.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.