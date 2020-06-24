Joe Biden turns focus to Wisconsin with battle-tested hires

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is turning to experienced Wisconsin political operatives to lead his campaign in a state that helped deliver President Donald Trump his Electoral College majority in 2016.

Two veterans of Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s successful 2018 reelection campaign will run Biden’s Wisconsin operation.

The leadership team also includes two prominent Black Wisconsin Democrats who will focus on Milwaukee.

Biden’s moves come ahead of Trump’s scheduled visit to Green Bay on Thursday for a Fox News televised town hall.

