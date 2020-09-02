Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

Logan Rude, Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. — Democratic Nominee Joe Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday in the wake of protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Biden’s visit to Kenosha marks his first trip to Wisconsin ahead of Election Day. A spokesperson from the Biden campaign confirmed the upcoming visit Wednesday morning.

His visit comes two days after President Donald Trump toured Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of recent protests following the shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, left paralyzed after being shot in the back seven times by an officer.

Trump used the opportunity to drive home his campaign message of “law and order” by expressing support for law enforcement and blaming “domestic terror” for the looting and arson that’s taken place in the city during the protests.

Rep. Mark Pocan said Wednesday that he thinks Biden’s visit will help promote unity in the wake of the recent civil unrest.

“At this point I am not intending on being in Kenosha, but I’m very glad to see the VP is coming with a message of unity and I know meeting with the family and things that really need to happen,” Pocan said. “I think that’s what we need in Kenosha, not just someone taking advantage of the situation.”

The president and his allies are hoping to use the violence at recent protests against Biden, and have charged that if the Democrat were elected such incidents would become the norm.

Biden has repeatedly denounced the protest violence but has expressed sympathy for protesters’ concerns over systemic racism and a commitment to enact police reforms if elected.

Biden’s visit comes after the Democratic nominee decided against accepting the party’s nomination in Milwaukee, where the Democratic National Convention was to have been held. Instead, the convention was mostly virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

