Joe Biden to return to Wisconsin on Friday

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be making a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Friday.

Deputy Wisconsin Communications Director Sean Higgins confirmed the visit with News 3 Now.

An exact location and time have not been announced as of Monday afternoon.

