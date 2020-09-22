Joe Biden speaks at campaign stop in Manitowoc
Presidential nominee Joe Biden made another trip to Wisconsin on Monday as Election Day inches closer.
Biden made a campaign stop in Manitowoc at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry. His speech heavily targeted President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic as the country approaches 200,000 dead as a result of the coronavirus.
President Barack Obama won Manitowoc County in 2012, but Trump won the county in 2016.
Watch Biden’s speech:
