Joe Biden speaks at campaign stop in Manitowoc

Site staff by Site staff

Presidential nominee Joe Biden made another trip to Wisconsin on Monday as Election Day inches closer.

Biden made a campaign stop in Manitowoc at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry. His speech heavily targeted President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic as the country approaches 200,000 dead as a result of the coronavirus.

President Barack Obama won Manitowoc County in 2012, but Trump won the county in 2016.

Watch Biden’s speech:

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.