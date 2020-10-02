Joe Biden shares message of support for President Trump

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WASHINGTON, Wis. — Joe Biden has shared a message of support for President Donald Trump after the president tested positive for the coronavirus last night.

In a tweet shared Friday morning, Biden said he and his wife Jill are praying for a swift recovery for Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

First lady Melania Trump tweeted early Friday morning, saying she and President Trump are quarantining at home and are “feeling good.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

