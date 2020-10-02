Joe Biden shares message of support for President Trump

Logan Rude
Posted:
Updated:
by Logan Rude
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
For two very different men with polar opposite temperaments and divergent governing philosophies, their debate objectives have some fundamental things in common: Put their opponent on the defense and make it as much a referendum on the other as possible.
Getty Images

WASHINGTON, Wis. — Joe Biden has shared a message of support for President Donald Trump after the president tested positive for the coronavirus last night.

In a tweet shared Friday morning, Biden said he and his wife Jill are praying for a swift recovery for Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted early Friday morning, saying she and President Trump are quarantining at home and are “feeling good.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.