Joe Biden reacts to officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement regarding the officer-involved shooting in Kenosha saying “these shots pierce the soul of our nation.”

Crowds of protesters gathered in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who has been identified by Gov. Tony Evers Police were initially called to a “domestic incident” near 40th and 28th Streets around p.m. on Sunday.

Video of the shooting circulating online shows Blake was shot in the back while trying to get inside an SUV.

Biden said Blake was shot seven times in the back and that his children watched from inside the car.

“Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism,” Biden said.

“It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.”

The Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in a shooting by police.

The shooting also sparked protests in Madison early Monday morning.