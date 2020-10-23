Joe Biden maintains big cash advantage in campaign’s waning days

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Seated center is moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former Vice President Joe Biden and aligned Democratic committees maintained a substantial cash advantage of more than $107 million over President Donald Trump and his political operation in the final weeks of the campaign, according to a new round of filings that capture last-minute fundraising and spending.

And the reports show Biden outspending the President in the campaign’s homestretch: Biden’s campaign alone brought in $130 million during the first two weeks of October and spent more than $145 million. That’s a spending rate of more than $10 million a day over the two-week period.

Trump, by comparison, raised nearly $43.6 million between October 1 and October 14 and spent $63.1 million, according to filings Thursday night with the Federal Election Commission.

The President’s political operation has struggled to compete financially with Biden in recent months, and Trump has headed to high-dollar fundraising events to shore up his cash position in the waning days of the presidential campaign.

On Thursday — just hours before the pair’s final confrontation on the debate stage — Trump made an appearance at a Nashville fundraiser that was expected to bring in $8 million for the campaign.

The President insists, however, he has enough funds to prevail on Nov. 3 — as he did four years ago, despite being outspent by his then-rival Hillary Clinton.

“We don’t need money,” Trump said during Thursday night’s debate. “We have plenty of money. In fact, we beat Hillary Clinton with a tiny fraction of the money that she was able” to raise.

