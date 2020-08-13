Jody L. Legler

Brooklyn, WI – Jody L. Legler, age 63 of rural Brooklyn passed away on August 12, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

She was born on March 3, 1957 in Osceola, IA the daughter of Ronald and Linda (Smith) Reed. Jody graduated from Osceola High School in 1975. In 1987 she met her future husband Art Legler while he was working in the Osceola area, Jody traveled along with Art and the girls the next summer as he worked around the country. Jody and Art were united in marriage on December 30, 1988 at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville, and they made their home near Brooklyn. She continued her education at Madison Business College, and then went on to work for WPS in Madison for twenty-five years until retiring. Participation in 4H activities were a passion of Jody’s; her family was named the Iowa State 4H farm family of the year in 1947. She continued the traditions of 4H with guidance and support for her children and grandchildren in showing animals. Jody loved to garden, and travel to the coast to see lighthouses and collect shells. She also enjoyed cruises in the Camaro. Most of all she cherished her time spent with her family.

Jody is survived by her husband Art, daughters Alishia Johnson and Nichole (Paul Putney) Brown-Legler, grandchildren Hailey Raymond, Abbigail and Kennedy Johnson, and Sarah Putney. She is further survived by her parents Ronald and Linda Reed, sisters Cindy (Bud Jones) Reed and Susan (Chris) Reed-Illg, mother-in-law Rose Legler, sisters-in-law Dawn Bryant, Becky Legler, Sheree Solberg, brother-in-law Roy Legler, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and best friend Brenda Parson.

She was preceded in death by a brother Gary Reed, grandparents Guy and Mamie Reed, John Allen, and Motta Lena Smith, father-in-law Bill Legler, and brother-in-law Guy Solberg.

Private family services will be held at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI on Sunday, August 16, 2020, Rev. Rich Pleva will officiate. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

A public celebration of Jody’s Life will be held at a later date.

