Jody E. Broadbent

Jody E. Broadbent,53, of Muscoda, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on August 7, 1968, the daughter of Leslie and Mary (Dederich) Broadbent. Jody graduated from Riverdale High School. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and friends, and assisting others in a time of need.

Jody is survived by 4 siblings: Shawn M. (Richard) Stevens, Andrew P. Broadbent, Anthony L. (Catherine) Broadbent, all of Muscoda and Scott T. (Mary) Broadbent of Lake Tomahawk; special friend Shirley Delkamp of Muscoda, many other relatives, and friends.

Jody was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Mary and brother Phillip Broadbent.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Prattfuneralservice.com

