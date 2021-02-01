Joanne Ruth Krause

MADISON – Joanne Ruth Krause, age 91, was born to eternal life on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Agrace Hospice.

Joanne was born on December 22, 1929 in Eau Claire, WI to Leslie and Ruth (Boyle) Gobler. She graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in 1947. She achieved a degree in nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Marshfield, WI. During that time she met her future husband, Anthony Krause. They married on August 1, 1953 and were happily married for over 50 years. Joanne was a founding member of St. Peter Catholic Church, longtime member of St. Peter’s Ladies Guild, Madison Catholic Woman’s Club, and of 1199W United Professionals. She retired from Central Wisconsin Center in 1995 after 24 years of service. She enjoyed collecting Hummels, crocheting, genealogy, reading historical novels, bird watching, celebrating Independence Day, family gatherings and was a fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Joanne had a generous spirit and will be greatly missed.

Joanne is survived by her children, Steven (Nancy), Patricia (Dennis) Breunig, Barbara (David) Larsen, Janet (Ed Cody) Skram, Caroline (Thomas) Andersen, Susan (Greg) Cuff, Beverly (Scott) Sevedge, Philip (Rita), James (Terra O’Brien), Paul (Leila), and Jennifer (Sam) El-Banna; 30.5 grandchildren; 17.5 great grandchildren; brother, George (Dereane); and sisters-in-law, Helen Drexler and Pat Leinwander. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Philip, and sister Audrey (Lowell) Pettis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of Mass at the church. Burial at Highland Memory Gardens the following day.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI 53704, or Agrace Hospice, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Due to the difficult circumstances of the novel coronavirus, we are providing a live stream of Joanne’s Mass so that friends and family may still be present. Please click on the link below at 11AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 to watch via St. Peter’s Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/StPeterMadison/videos/?ref=page_internal

