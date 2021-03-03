Joanne Mae Black

Joanne Mae (Burhans) Black, 76, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.

She was born at St. Anne’s in Chicago to Rollie and Irene (Peterson) Burhans Kraus on April 3, 1944.

Joanne grew up on Fort Atkinson’s South side. Attending the Methodist Church and Fort Schools, she graduated in 1962.

You might remember her from one of her many careers. She managed the Fort Theatre and Hwy 18 Outdoor, started the bakery/deli at DeWitt’s and tended bar at Satan’s Cellar all while working in the family jewelry store.

Joanne was a dedicated volunteer. Candy striping at FHC as a teen and after her retirement. She was a founding member of the Fort Food Pantry, organized the Community Thanksgiving Dinner for many years, as well as volunteering at the local Second Harvest. She was an event planner for the Jefferson County Republican Party, sat on several City committees and worked many elections handing out ballots. She also represented St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at several Conclaves.

Joanne enjoyed baking, playing games, reading, listening to music and attending concerts with her friend Jack Trowbridge, and spending time with her loved ones.

She is survived by her siblings, Jerome (Patti) of WI, Judith (Norman) Rosen of IL, James (Janette) of NY/FL and William (Charlene) of Mo. Her children, Wendy, Wanda (special friend Ron Strohbusch), Jodi and George W. II and granddaughter Wylee Lopez; and the father of her children, George C. all of Fort. She is also survived by many relatives and friends.

Memorials in her name can be made to Fort Atkinson Food Pantry or the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are pending.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

