Joanne M. (Krantz) Steinberg

MADISON, Wis. — Joanne Monica (Krantz) Steinberg died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 28, 1973, at St. Mary’s Hospital to Harold and Betty (Reisdorf) Krantz and came home to the family farmhouse, before moving to the south side of the hill two weeks later.

Joanne was the youngest of eight children, grew up in Pine Bluff, attended Mount Horeb schools, graduating in 1991. She worked in the hospitality industry administering bowling and dart leagues as well as tending bar; jobs she loved as it kept her in close contact with her sweet spot – people. Joanne had a quick smile, an intelligent wit and carried joy and laughter every day.

Joanne married Randy Steinberg on April 26, 2003, in the Wisconsin State Capital’s Senate Chambers, becoming an immediate mother to Randy’s two children. She realized her greatest calling by giving birth to their son, Connor, on Feb. 7, 2004. They loved the outdoors as a family: camping, hiking, canoeing, and geo-caching.

Joanne was a fun and energetic person, initiating and participating in numerous events; the annual Steinberg Gathering was the highlight of many summers and she instigated the Krantz Niece’s Sleepovers (what happens at the sleepover stays at the sleepover).

Joanne is survived by her devoted husband, Randy; their children, Connor, Nathan (Angela) and their daughter, Lola and Jordan (Matt) and their children, MJ and Averie. She is further survived by her mother, Betty; and siblings, Brad (Sue), Blaine (Sandy), Wayne (Nancy), Russ (Carolyn), Mary (Bob) Mielke, and Jerome. She is also survived by her in-laws, Chuck and Shirley Steinberg, Scott (Ellen), Mark, Sally (Craig) Ballweg, Craig (Deb) and Cal (Leslie). Additionally, Joanne is survived by many nieces and nephews and had a special bond with her nephew, Joseph Golson, separated in age by only two years. Joanne was preceded in death by her father, Harold, in 2010; her brother, Bill, in 2015; and great-nieces, Quinn and Avery Golson, in 2009.



