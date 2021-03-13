Joanne Branks Evans

Madison- Joanne B. Evans, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Oregon, Wisconsin after a long battle with cancer. She was born on September 10, 1933 to Joseph Branks and Clara (Hutton) Branks and grew up in Janesville, WI.

Joanne earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Master’s degree in Public Policy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Joanne had a lifelong dream of practicing law and in 1984 she began law school at Northern Illinois University, graduating in 1987. She then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Winnebago and Rock counties in Wisconsin until her retirement in 2006.

Joanne enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren and proudly attended every sporting event, school play, recital, and concert in which they participated. She also enjoyed playing piano, attending operas, reading, and being with her golden retrievers Zeus and Kelli Jo.

Joanne is survived by her three children; David (Cindy) Evans of Tucson, Arizona, Dana (Dean) Olson of Oregon, Wisconsin, John Evans (Susie) of Verona, Wisconsin; three grandchildren; Paul (Megan) Olson, Shannon Olson, Sarah Olson; and she was also overjoyed to be a great-grandmother to Elizabeth Joanne Olson, who affectionately called her ‘Gigi.’

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Clara Branks; brothers, Robert and Joseph Branks.

Joanne was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.

