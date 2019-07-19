Joanne Brandel

MONONA-Joanne E. Brandel, age 83, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on July 7, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Louis and Josephine (Caruso) Thompson. Joanne graduated from Central High School in 1953. She is survived by her partner of 37 years, Lawrence Schmidt, with whom she worked at Schmidt’s Auto.

Joanne was very creative and enjoyed painting, sketching and designing things. She was an amazing crossword extraordinaire.

Joanne is also survived by her children, Phillip Brandel and Jacqueline Ochoa; three grandchildren, Mariano De Dompablo, Melissa (Ted Kirchner) De Dompablo and Damian De Dompablo; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel Rochelle and Elijah Rochelle; partner, Lawrence Schmidt; sister, Patricia (Mel) Daggett; sister-in-law, Sigrid Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles and James Thompson; and husband, Thomas Paull Brandel.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Joanne’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

