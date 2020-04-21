JoAnn W Winzenried

Site staff by Site staff

JoAnn W. Winzenried, age 85, of Monticello, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

JoAnn was born on December 26, 1934 in Ladysmith, WI, the daughter of William and Margaret (Zoeller) Chamberlain. She graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1952 and earned a degree in Education from U.W. Stout in 1956. JoAnn’s first teaching job was in Orfordville before accepting a position teaching Home Economics in Monticello and later New Glarus. More recently, she operated a home day care in Monticello for over 30 years. JoAnn always enjoyed caring for her “kids” and watching them grow into adults. JoAnn was united in marriage to John N. Winzenried on June 29, 1957 in Monticello. She was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ, an avid reader (mostly mysteries), and looked forward to the occasional gambling trip to Dubuque. She loved her cats and watching sports (always rooted for all Wisconsin Badgers teams and Duke basketball).

She is lovingly survived by her husband of 62 years, John Winzenried of Monticello; three children, Bret Winzenried of Janesville, Katherine (Eric) Carlo of Livermore, CA, and Shannon Winzenried (fiancé Terry Klauser) of Madison; and two grandsons, Evan and Matthew Carlo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Leon Klassy.

Private family graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery, Monticello, with Reverend Lance Smith officiating.

A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

For those who prefer, memorials are suggested in JoAnn’s name to the Green County Humane Society.

The Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home, Monticello, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net