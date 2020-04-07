JoAnn Rae Eggers

JoAnn R. Eggers, 71, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Cuba City, WI passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

JoAnn was born on April 20, 1948 to Florian & Marguerite (Murphy) Mickus in Shakopee, MN. She attended school at Potosi schools and Votech College in Madison, WI. She married Cletus L. Eggers on April 26, 1969 in Lancaster, WI. She worked in the stockroom and switchboard operator at JC Penney’s in Dubuque, IA. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. JoAnn enjoyed gardening, playing cards, family gatherings, watching the Food Network, country music, she loved the Green Bay Packers but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family, grandchildren & great-grandchildren and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

JoAnn is survived by 3 sons: Brian (Janie) Eggers of Dubuque, IA, Tony (Kristi) Eggers of Sherrill, IA and Kevin (Anna) Eggers of Hazel Green, WI; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; her mother, Marguerite Mickus; a brother, Gregg Mickus; a sister, Linda Rozina; 2 sisters-in-law: Louise (Greg) Andrews & Carol (De) MacNaughton; 1 brother-in-law: Ron Eggers, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus (May 12, 2019), her father, a brother-in-law, Donald, a sister-in-law, Linda Eggers and a grandson, Jordan.

In lieu of plants & flowers a JoAnn R. Eggers Memorial Fund has been established and memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o JoAnn R. Eggers Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kristen & Julie and the staff at Hospice of Dubuque, for their kindness and compassion shown to JoAnn and her family; also to her siblings, Linda & Gregg for the special care gave to JoAnn, her children are so thankful for you both.