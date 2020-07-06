Joann Mary Nachreiner

Spring Green – Joann Mary (Thering) Nachreiner, age 84, went to meet her Lord on July 3, 2020.

Joann fought courageously for six months in her battle against pancreatic cancer.

She was born on November 4, 1935 on the Jerry Hansen farm in Wyoming Valley, Spring Green, WI and was the 11th of 12 children of Joseph and Rose (Ederer) Thering. She graduated from Spring Green High School in 1953. Joann married her first and only love, Bob Nachreiner, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green on February 12, 1955. Joann was a longtime member of St. John’s where she played organ and piano for almost 60 years. She worked as a secretary for Gunderson-Coulter Real Estate Co. and Wisconsin Life Insurance Co in Madison, WI. Along with raising 5 children, she worked as a teacher’s aide at Spring Green Middle School and as secretary at the RVHS. She worked as a clerk at the Spring Green Post Office from 1969-1992. After retirement, she began giving piano lessons and continued this until 2016. This was one of her many enjoyments, to teach little fingers to play. She enjoyed many experiences traveling in the US with her husband, especially their annual trip to Naples, FL, every January. Joann enjoyed spending time with and hearing about her 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Other enjoyments were her perennial garden, the blue birds, Badgers, Packers, and watching the many sporting and musical events involving her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Spring Green Dolphins Swim Team was special and dear to her heart.

Joann is survived by her loving husband, Bob, of 65 years and their five children, Cheri (Stan) Rogers, Dan (Janet) Nachreiner, Teri (Jim) Ruetten, Mary Lynn (Jeff) Johnson and Mike (Nancy) Nachreiner; 15 grandchildren: Steve (Christi), Melanie (Bill), Jamie (Nate), Jessica (Weston), Erica (Dic), Nicole (Jeremiah), Matt (Megan), Elli, Derek (Callie), Craig (Hana), Morgan, Emily, Brett, Tyler and Megan; 19 great grandchildren: Sean, Kyle, Skye, Jaxson, Lucas, Avery, Dayne, RaeLynn, Kaitlynn, Brianna, Danny, JJ, Sumner, Vada, Raeshon, Kennedy, Hayden, McKenna, and Cameron. She will also be missed by her sister, Roseann Beverley; brother, Leo Thering; sisters-in-law, Bernice Thering, Alice Sanborn and her husband Jon Wempner; and her many nieces and nephews.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Louis and Margaret Nachreiner; brothers, Harlan, Joseph, Louis, Fred, and Al Thering; sisters, Sister Josalia, Florence Kraemer, Dorothy Hanson and baby Mary; sisters-in-law, Mary (Walsh) Thering, Maxine (Harrington) Thering and Ruth (Davis) Thering; brothers-in-law, Linus Kraemer, Leonard Hanson and Richard Beverley.

The family would like to thank all of the great health care workers who helped Joann as she fought for her life. The staff at St. Mary’s Hospital. The nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice. In particular, our gratitude to Dr. Ryan Porter and staff at SSM Health. Especially a huge thank you to Joann’s longtime physician Dr. Ellen Wermuth.

A private visitation for family and relatives only will be held on Friday, July 10th, 2020, at 9:30am at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 10:00am with Father John Silva officiating and burial in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. The family requires everyone in attendance to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: St. John’s Catholic School, Spring Green Dolphins Swim Team, and the St. John’s organ fund. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with arrangements.

Quotes from Joann (alias Grandma Nuts):

“Don’t be good.”

“You’re a good kid… When you’re sleeping.”

