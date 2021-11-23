JoAnn Marie Baker

by Obituaries

JoAnn “Wa nik co inga- Blue Bird” Baker, age 77, of Wisconsin Dells, WI walked on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI with Christian Roth officiating. Burial will be at John Stacey Memorial Cemetery in Wittenberg, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

JoAnn was born February 15, 1944 in Keshena, Wisconsin the daughter of Peter and Adeline (Decorah) Gauthier. She became a beautician and loved doing peoples hair. She enjoyed country music, Willie Nelson and Elvis Presley. She also enjoyed visiting local casinos. JoAnn was a kind, compassionate, caring and loving individual; and when her mother became ill, she became a CAN to care for her mother. She always had a place in her heart for everyone.

She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Herman) Guzman, Michelle (James Hein) Trevino and 3 grandchildren, Marquez Guzman, Christine Frederick and Estee Ocampo.

She is preceded in death by her parent; daughter, Candace Trevino; brothers, Anthony Gauthier and John Gauthier; sisters, Darlene “Pansy” Gauthier and Corrine Menore.

