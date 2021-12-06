Joan Zee

by Obituaries

Joan Beverly Zee, age 84, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at SSM in Madison. She was born January 6, 1937, in Stoughton, the daughter of Joseph and Laura (Myklejord) Olson.

Joan married Norman Zee on August 17, 1957, at Christ Lutheran in Stoughton. She was a CNA for 30 years at Evansville Manor.

Joan enjoyed rummaging with Susie, working at Evansville Manor, collecting cookbooks, spending time at the cabin in Boulder Junction and making meals for the family.

She is survived by her children: Randy (Carol) Zee of Janesville, Linda (Gary) Gard of Brooklyn; Doug Zee of Evansville, Susan (Ken) Golz of Evansville, and Mark (Shawn) Zee of Marshfield; 10 grandchildren: Owen (Taylor) Ringhand, Eric Zee, Thomas (Brittany) Golz, Kelsey (Brian) Anderson, Megan Ringhand (fiancé Kris), Taylor Golz, Kyle Zee, Ava Gard, Ryenne Zee, and Adam Zee; 3 great-grandchildren: Benson Golz, Granger and Oscar Ringhand; brother-in-law: Wayne Anderson; sister-in-law: Nancy Olson; special cousin: Arlyn (Bonnie) Zee of Albany and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; step-father, Leo Sandmire; brothers, Robert, Richard, and David Olson; step-brother, Dale Sandmire; sister, Mary Anderson; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Grangaard, Dorothy Ballew, Charlene Green and Marlene Olson; and grandsons, Alex and Michael Gard.

Private services will be held.

Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

