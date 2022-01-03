Joan Veith

by Obituaries

Joan L. Veith, age 91, died on Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Claire Hospital in Baraboo.

She was born October 23, 1930 in the Town of Medina to Leon and Loretta (Weisensel) Benesh.

Joan married Robert C. Veith on May 28, 1949 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marshall.

She is survived by her 7 children, William (Mary) of Janesville, Christine (William) Eisenreich of Greenport, NY, Louise Wolf of South Yarmouth MA, Lawrence (Peggy) of Eyota, MN, Theodore (Cheri) of Baraboo, Anthony of Sun Prairie, Laura (Leonard) Peaslee of Baraboo, daughter-in-law Pattie of Midland, MI, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her sisters Mary, Judy and Rita.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Andrew, son-in-law Gerald Wolf, and her brother David.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie with Father Miroslaw Szynal presiding. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held on January 4, 2022 from 9:30 am until the time of service at the church.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund and Camp Kesem.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com

