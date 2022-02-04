Joan Smalley

by Obituaries

Joan Smalley, age 81, of Lake Delton, WI, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, WI.

Joan was born September 21, 1940 in Minnesota, daughter of Milo and Esther (Braun) Janda. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, watching birds, reading, puzzles, fishing and having a fun day with family and friends.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Krahn and Betsy (Glenn) Schoenbeck; 5 grandchildren, Steve (Laurie) Krahn, Joe (Jenna) Krahn, Dana Krahn, Adam Schoenbeck, Erin Schoenbeck; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Mike (Judy-Ally) Janda and sister, Susie (Mac-Mike) MacIntosh. She is preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Richard, Jack and Wayne; sister in-law, JoAnn and son-in-law, Dan.

No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

