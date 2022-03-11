Joan Schultz

Verona- Rose enthusiast and retired high school librarian, Joan Schultz, age 90, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022 at The Legacy at Noel Manor.

Joan was born October 29, 1931. She grew up in Allens Grove, WI, graduated from Darien High School, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she got a Bachelor of Education degree. While attending the UW she met Vern Schultz on a blind date, and they were married in 1953. She and Vern had three sons Dave, Doug and Rob. Once the kids were in school, she went back to the UW to a get a master’s degree in Library Science and started working for the Madison School district in various school libraries. She retired from the school district in 1996 and focused much of her attention in retirement on her large rose garden. Joan was active in the Madison chapter and North Central District of the American Rose Society. She worked as a judge at rose shows all around the country and took pride in showing her roses, making flower arrangements and sharing her knowledge. Joan was also an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge and was a Badger sports fan attending hockey games as well as holding Badger Football season tickets for more than fifty years.

Joan lost her husband to a heart attack in 1980. She showed great resilience by continuing to work while making sure her three sons got through school with good jobs, married and with children of their own. She had a quiet personality where she was not pushy but would be available with advice if you asked her. She was very generous with her children and grandchildren.

Joan was reunited with her loving husband; preceded in death by brothers David and John. She is survived by her sister Barbara (Jack) Miller; her sons David (Darsey Moore), Douglas (Carmen) and Robert (Lynne Naber); grandchildren John (Rachel), Charlie, Mark (Brittany), Matthew (Cassandra), Stephen, Andrew, Sarah and Thomas; great-grandchildren John, Paxton, Parker and Colson.

A visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral home in Verona, WI on Monday March 14th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. There will be a private burial the next morning. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Olbrich Botanical Society, the North Central District Rose Society or to a library of your choice.

