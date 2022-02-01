Joan R. Edwards

Joan R. Edwards, 88, of Platteville, formerly of Belmont, died on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Friday, February 4, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Belmont, Wisconsin. Rev. Clark Grosvenor will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Joan was born on March 28, 1933 in Belmont, Wisconsin, daughter of Gordon and Ada (Burkholder) Ingersoll, Sr.. Joan graduated from Belmont High School. She was united in marriage to David Edward on May 2, 1952 at the Belmont Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2001. Joan and Dave farmed in Elk Grove Twp, Lafayette County for many years. After retiring they moved to Belmont, where she worked at Consumer’s Coop, Belmont. She was a sales representative for Lancaster Monument, after retirement. Joan was a member of the United Methodist Church, Belmont and the American Legion Auxiliary, Belmont. She enjoyed entering her flowers in the Belmont Fair competition for many years, and receiving many ribbons and trophies. She enjoyed playing BINGO along with her nurse, Annette Daniels-Williams, cards and her occasional trips to the casino. Joan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her two children, Debra (Ron) Klein, and Steve (Deb) Edwards; six grandchildren, Ronnie Klein, Eric (Stephanie) Klein, Alicia (Joe) Peterson, Christopher (Michelle) Klein, Caley Edwards and Dustin Edwards; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gene (Betty Jean) Ingersoll, James (Linda) Ingersoll and Bill (Kathy) Ingersoll; sister-in-law, Rosemary Edwards and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave, her parents, infant granddaughter, Cassie Edwards, brother, Gordon “Junior” Ingersoll, and sister-in-law, Sherry Ingersoll.

The family would like to THANK Dr. Jessica Schmid, nurse Annette Daniels-Williams, Dubuque Hospice and the staff and St. Dominic Villa for all their care and compassion given to our mother.

