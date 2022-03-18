Joan Ostendorf

by Obituaries

Joan Theresa (Trentz) Ostendorf, 92, of Platteville, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook-Platteville on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Platteville, WI. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. and funeral luncheon in the church basement at 12:00 p.m. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Platteville Special Olympics and St. Mary’s Church, Platteville.

Joan was born on November 11, 1929, in Dubuque, IA, to parents, George and Ruth (Fenelon) Trentz. She was united in marriage to Dean Ostendorf on October 22, 1955. Joan received an accounting degree from Milwaukee Business Institute in 1948. She worked as a bookkeeper for Eastman Cartwright, assistant treasurer for City of Platteville, Trentz Mobil, and later the family business, Williams Tree Service. Joan also worked for Platteville Tax Service during tax season.

Joan’s devotion to her family, her church, and helping others was well known to many. She was recognized by area churches as Church Women United Valiant Woman of the Year 2014. For decades, she coordinated and assisted in funeral luncheons, assisted in the quilting of blankets for the needy, and donated time and baked goods for church bake sales. Joan was a coordinator for Mazzuchelli Citizens Workshop for disabled adults in Cuba City for many years and assisted in the original construction work at Wisconsin Badger Camp. Her incredible work ethic, tireless energy, genuine and selfless dedication to caring for others, and her devotion to her Faith will be her everlasting legacy.

Joan is survived by her children: Sue (Agustin) of Cross Plains, WI; Mike of Platteville, WI; Pat (Jenny) of Platteville, WI; Tom of Phillips, WI, and Lisa of Platteville, WI; nine grand-children and five great grand-children; sister, Mary Schroeder; sisters in law, Marcia Trentz and Joyce Austin, and special niece Jayne Trentz Osterholz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; parents George and Ruth; siblings Jim, George Jr., Paul, and infant twins.

The Ostendorf family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jeffrey White and Southwest Health, Agrace, Park Place, and Edenbrook.

