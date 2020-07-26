Joan Nancy Schmitz

OREGON, Wis. – Joan Nancy Schmitz, age 79, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Lawrence and Virginia (Illegen) Mullarkey.

Joan graduated from Oregon High School. She married Ted Schmitz on Dec. 4, 1972, in Rockford, Ill. Joan worked for Wisconsin Department of Transportation at the Department of Motor Vehicles. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years.

Joan is survived by brother, John Mullarkey, along with several cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Schmitz; parents; and brother, Patrick Mullarkey.