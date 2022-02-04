Joan Margaret (Spreda) Laessig

by Obituaries

Joan Margaret Laessig passed away in the early hours of February 1st, 2022. She was born June 11th, 1940 in Stevens Point Wisconsin, the daughter of Jerome and Margaret Spreda.

Joan grew up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and graduated from the UW-Stevens Point in 1962 with a degree in Education. While attending college, she met her husband of 43 years, Dr. Ronald Laessig. They moved to Madison in 1967 and raised their daughter Elizabeth.

Joan had a lifelong love of learning and went on to acquire two Masters degrees in U.S. History and Library Science. She worked as both an educator and librarian. She had a passion for children’s literature and worked as a school librarian until 2010. Joan was also very active in her church and had served on many councils and committees throughout her lifetime. In addition, Joan loved to read, go shoe shopping and spend time with her grandchildren. Joan had a fervent love for her family and was very protective of those she loved.

Joan is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (“Betsy”) Laessig-Stary, son-in-law, Scott Stary, grandchildren Samantha, Tristan (“Bill”), and Alexander Stary. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Wesley and Audrey Spreda, and her nieces and nephew, Susan Spreda-Creek (Richard), Mark (Karen) Spreda, and Sarah (Brett) Spreda-Storck. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, her parents and sister, Shirley Bretzel.

Due to COVID precautions, a private family graveside service will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Catholic Multicultural Center, Agrace HospicCare, or Sequoya Branch Library.

A special thank you to the B6/4 nursing staff at UW Hospital for their kind and compassionate care, and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for facilitating a peaceful and gentle transition during Joan’s last days on earth.

“A society without mothers would be a dehumanized society, for mothers are always, even in the worst moments, witnesses of tenderness, dedication, and moral strength…Dearest mothers, thank you, thank you for what you are in the family and for what you give to the Church and the world.” —Pope Francis—

