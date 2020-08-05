Joan M. Preston

Joan “Sam” Marie Preston, age 83, passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family on Aug. 2, 2020.

She was born Aug. 21, 1936 in Portage to the late Arnold and Alice (Rohde) Mowitz. Joan graduated from Prairie du Sac High School; class of 1954. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Vern Preston on Oct. 1, 1955 in Dubuque; he preceded her in death on July 11, 2005. Joan and Vern made their home in the Prairie du Sac Township for over 50 years. Joan enjoyed raising her children and later went to work at Grand Avenue School; where she helped children with learning disabilities. While at home, she was known as the ultimate host; she and Vern enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She looked forward to family events, making Christmas cookies, cooking game, and Sunday mornings with her family. Joan enjoyed shooting trap and re-loading shells, and was a member at both Roxbury and Sauk Prairie Trap Clubs, and was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Patty) of North Freedom, Mike (JoAnne) of Plain, Gary of Prairie du Sac, and Melani (Brent) Wheeler of Prairie du Sac; 8 grandchildren, Jessica (Jim) Shanks, Katie (Matt) Trachsler, Madeline (Seth) Nelson, Hannah (Casey Metcalfe) Preston, Kelsey (Tyler) Schoepp, Kaden (Francie DiLoreto) Preston, Mikayla (Frankie Roche) Wheeler, and Josh (Jacki Spence) Wheeler; 11 great-grandchildren, Jillian, Emma, Brooklyn, Sam, Eloise, Olive, Theo, Max, Lilly, Charlie, and Landon; brothers, Gene and John Mowitz; brother in-law, Maurice (Jackie) Nolden; special former daughter in-law, Roberta Ash; a special niece Lyn Nolden; she is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen.

Joan’s family wants to extend their sincerest gratitude to the caregiver’s from Agrace Hospice, especially Kevin, Kim and Brook for their wonderful care.

A private family memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac with interment following in the Sauk Prairie Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Joan’s name to a charity of choice or St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com