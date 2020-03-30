Joan M. Fischer

Joan M. Fischer, 85 of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Alden Estates of Jefferson after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Joan was born on April 5, 1934 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Alex and Marion (Burhans) Schremp. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1951. She attended The Wisconsin State Teachers College in Whitewater, and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Sorority and Theda Alpha Phi. She married the love of her life, John “Bud” “Archie” Fischer on September 11, 1954 in Jefferson, WI. Joan moved with John to Georgia before she could complete her degree. John worked for Rocketdyne so they moved a lot and lived in, Georgia, California, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Wisconsin all the while Joan continued to teach. She was able to teach for most of those years without her degree because there was a teacher shortage in the 50’s and 60’s. They moved back to Wisconsin in 1966, and she began teaching at St. Joseph Catholic school until 1970. Joan could no longer teach without having completed her teaching degree. So, she worked from 1972-76 at Nasco proofreading in the advertising department and waitressing at Edgewater Supper Club. During that time, she went back to UW-Whitewater to complete her Bachelor’s Degree in Education, all while raising five children. She graduated in 1977 and began teaching at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson. She taught their until 1995, when she retired. She missed children so much that she began substitute teaching at Fort Atkinson middle and high schools where she was known to all the students lovingly as “grandma”.

Joan is survived by her husband, John of Fort Atkinson; children, Cindy (Dennis) Hustad of Oregon, WI, Michael (Diane) Fischer of Indianapolis, Judy (Dennis) Beard of Green Bay, Pam (Scott) Burns of Fort Atkinson, Christopher “Chip” (Alice) Fischer of Jefferson; and grandchildren, Mickey and Luke Bowman, Matt Hustad, Irene Liebenstein, Michael and Ryan Turney, Cheryl Kruger, Rachel Vergenz, Kevin Quale, and Annie Quale, Tyler Burns and Alexis Hail and Nicole Hennessy. She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and her sister, Bonnie Smith of Shorewood, WI.

Joan was also preceded in death by her brother, Brian Schremp.

A service will be held at a later date.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

