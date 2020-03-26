Joan Johns

Joan Johns, age 81 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at her residence with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating.

Joan was born April 23, 1938 in Benton Harbor, Michigan the daughter of Dale and Grace (Gauger) Rantz. She was married to Robert Doran and he preceded her in death. Joan had worked in the printing business for over 30 years for RPP Enterprises and when she moved to Wisconsin Dells she worked at Holiday House Gifts and Gallery with her great friends that she loved doing. Joan also enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Sheri (Bill) Hartshorn and Kathleen (Pete) Witkus; grandchildren, Bryer Hartshorn, Danielle Tousey, Amber Connor, Matthew (Gintare) Yarc, Kevin Connor, David Sellnow, Miranda (Chad) Bruley, Michael Witkus and Brian Sheridan; great grandchildren, Oliver, Alana, KC, Faye, Keaton and Braxton; and close friends, Eddie and Sheila Shamo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.