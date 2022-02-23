Joan Herzberg

by Obituaries

Joan Herzberg, age 88, passed away at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was born on January 1, 1934 to Clarence and Arline (Jahnke) Krenz in Columbus, WI. Joan was married to Roger Herzberg on August 16, 1952 in Columbus.

Joan and Roger purchased the Krenz family farm and devoted their lives to its success. Joan always contributed extra to the bottom line by finding time to babysit, distribute Avon to neighbors and friends or waitress for many years. Joan was dedicated to church volunteerism at Zion Lutheran Church in Ladies Aid and other endeavors.

She was a gifted gardener and loved to follow the Packers, Badgers and Bucks. Joan especially enjoyed road trips and was able to visit many highlights of America with friends and family. She had many other talents and exceptional qualities including devotion to family and friends and a resilient resolve and faith that is an inspiration to all. Her presence will be missed daily but the memories endure.

Joan is survived by her children Debra (Barry) Constantine of Carlsbad, CA and Dan Herzberg of Columbus; granddaughter Andrea (Brian) Hilde; sister Kathy (Bill) DeNure of Wonewoc; other relatives and friends. Joan is preceded in death by her parents; husband Roger in 2006; daughter Sharon in 2013.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. at ZION LUTHERAN EVANGELICAL CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus.

