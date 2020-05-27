Joan Elizabeth Rundle

SUN PRAIRIE / CROSS PLAINS – Joan Elizabeth Rundle, age 86, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Hyland Park.

She was born on May 29, 1933, in Menomonee Falls, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Dora (Esser) Schmidt. Joan worked as a nursing assistant for UW Hospital for 40 years and was proud of the work she did. She married Ronald Rundle in Menomonee Falls on April 19, 1952, and the two shared 50 years of marriage together.

Joan is survived by her children, Sue (Tom) Lewis of Stoughton, Deb (Jim) Sanftleben of Hollandale, Bill (Kris) Rundle of Evansville, Cindy (Louie) VanDenBergh Jr. of Middleton, Rollie (Sherry) Rundle of Black Earth, Randy (Tina) Rundle of Byron, Ill. and Kevin (Karen) Rundle of Mazomanie; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, James VanDenBergh; and brother, Dan (Helen) Schmidt.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ronald; daughter, Linda VanDenBergh; grandson, Kevin Rundle Jr.; granddaughter, Savanah Marie Rundle; her parents; and brothers and sisters, Tina (Melvin) Nelson (Hap), Marge (Henry) Wolters, Joe (Theresa) Schmidt, Dorothy “Toots,” Ben (Theresa) Schmidt, Clarence (Arlene) Schmidt, Eugene (Irene) Schmidt, Bernice (John) Rosendahl, Delores (Ted) Bernarde, Ruth (Wally) Stern, Mary Jean (Bill) Runkel, Ralph (Natalie) Schmidt and Helen (John) Sennott.

Due to the pandemic, private family services will be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

