Joan Carol Weitkum

Site staff by Site staff

Joan Carol Weitkum, age 84 of New Lisbon, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her loving grandson Christopher by her side, April 13, 2020 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Joan was born July 16, 1935 in Kenosha, Wisconsin the daughter of the late Richard and Nina Donlon. She graduated from Zion Benton Township High School in 1953. On August 3, 1958 she was united in marriage to the love of her life Clifford H. Weitkum, at Zion Methodist Church in Zion, Illinois. Of this marriage were born two daughters, Marla and Carrie. They lived in Zion, Illinois where they raised their family. Joan worked at Payson Casters, in Gurnee, IL from 1985 until she retired in 1998. In 1999 Joan and Clifford relocated to New Lisbon, WI where Joan became involved with the American Legion until her passing.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Marla Wojnarowski and Carrie Weitkum, grandchildren Christopher Weitkum, Matthew Balzrina, Thomas Wojnarowski, and great grandchildren Alyssa Weitkum, Summer Smith, Tyler Weitkum, and Samantha Weitkum, special friends Sandy Kellner, Paula Burke, Bev Fritz and Marsha Sands.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clifford and special friend Regina Hetterton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.