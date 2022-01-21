Joan C. Markgraf

LODI – Joan C. Markgraf, age 75, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at UW Hospital, Madison.

She was born on March 1, 1946 in Madison, the daughter of Edward and Lorraine (Springman) Schreiber. Joan graduated from Lodi High School in 1964. She was united in marriage to Gary L. Markgraf on January 8, 1966 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi, WI. Joan enjoyed her years working as a bank teller for the State Bank of Lodi and continued working as a personal banker after the merger with Associated Bank. She also worked at the Post Office Credit Union. Joan was a prolific and talented seamstress, creating clothing, draperies and many decorative pillows. She loved her lunches with her bank friends.

Joan is survived by her son, Jeff (Melissa) Markgraf; siblings, Tom (Karen) Schreiber and Mary Ann Enders; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents; and her brother-in-law Pat Enders.

Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Lodi, WI. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

The family would like to thank the wonderful UW Hospital team of the B4-3rd floor Thoracic unit for the compassionate care of Joan.

