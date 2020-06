Jo Ann Carpenter

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON – Jo Ann Carpenter, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1937, in Berlin, Wis., the daughter of Basil and Lela (Fondel) Tritt.

Services for Jo will be private. Memorial donations in Jo’s name may be gifted to a charity of your choice.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761