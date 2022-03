JJ Wiebusch leads Edgewood past Notre Dame and into the state finals

by Zach Hanley

High School Boys Hockey:

#3 Edgewood 3, #2 Notre Dame 1

JJ Wiebusch is a DUDE. Came into @EdgewoodHockey‘s D1 State Semifinal with 44 goals, added 2 more to his count in the first period. #wiaahockey pic.twitter.com/yA8eJI6ahK — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 4, 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.