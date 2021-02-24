FDA says J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID; final decision soon

Associated Press by Associated Press

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An analysis by U.S. regulators says Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19.

The report Wednesday confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19.

On Friday, a panel of experts to the Food and Drug Administration will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend the long-anticipated shot.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision within days. If the FDA clears the J&J shot for U.S. use, it won’t boost vaccine supplies significantly right away. Only a few million doses are expected to be ready for shipping in the first week.

