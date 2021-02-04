J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

AURORA, CO - DECEMBER 15: Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center investigational pharmacy technician Sara Berech prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for a clinical trial on December 15, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado.

Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.

Preliminary results from a massive study showed J&J’s vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19. It didn’t appear quite as strong as two-dose competitors made by Pfizer and Moderna.

The company filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. An FDA panel will meet and pore over the results.

