J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.
Preliminary results from a massive study showed J&J’s vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19. It didn’t appear quite as strong as two-dose competitors made by Pfizer and Moderna.
The company filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. An FDA panel will meet and pore over the results.
