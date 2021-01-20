Jimmy’s back: City of Sun Prairie announces scavenger hunt, virtual ceremony for Groundhog Day

Jimmy the Groundhog predicts spring's arrival every year in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The City of Sun Prairie is holding a virtual ceremony to celebrate the 73rd annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication.

A news release said the ceremony will start at 7 a.m. on Feb. 2., with Jimmy the Groundhog making his prediction at sunrise.

Jimmy’s built a reputation for being one wise woodchuck, as city officials say he “has an extremely high accuracy rate on his annual predictions, making him an outstanding leader in meteorological circles.” His keen eye and perceptive snoot will determine whether we have an early spring or extended winter.

Viewers have a number of ways to watch the ceremony, which will be produced by the Sun Prairie Media Center:

the special broadcast via TDS channel 1013

Charter channel 983

Roku app (search for KSUN)

Apple TV app (search for KSUN)

Mobile app (search for Sun Prairie Media Center in app store or Google Play)

the Sun Prairie Media Center website

the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page

The event will also feature the Great Groundhog Scavenger Hunt. From Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, residents can track down pictures of Jimmy hidden throughout outdoor spots in the City. Each picture will have a QR code that participants can scan and enter for a chance to win a gift card.

Clues for the scavenger hunt can be found on the Visit Sun Prairie Facebook page starting Jan. 29.

