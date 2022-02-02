Jimmy the Groundhog can’t find his shadow, spring is on the way

by Kyle Jones

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Crowds gathered, the mayor spoke, and a special groundhog was center stage.

It wasn’t Punxsutawney Phil, it was Sun Prairie Jimmy and he did not see his shadow.

Jimmy’s prognostication means that an early spring is coming to southern Wisconsin.

The Groundhog Day ceremony returned as an in-person event in downtown Sun Prairie this year after last year’s prognostication was held virtually. Jimmy also predicted an early spring last year. This is the third time in four years Jimmy has called for an early start to spring.

Jimmy also disagreed with his cousin in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil, who called for six more weeks of winter this year.

Sun Prairie officials say Jimmy is never wrong about his predictions, blaming any incorrect proclamations on “translation errors” between Jimmy and the mayor of Sun Prairie.

