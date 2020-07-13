Jimmy Hudson Sr.

Jimmy Hudson Jr. age 72, of Monroe, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home.

Jimmy was born on December 13, 1947 in Hughes, Arkansas, the son of Jimmie Hudson Sr. and Georgia Ann Plesant. He married Jacqueline Massey on December 13, 1999 in Madison. Jimmy worked for The Bruce Company in Middleton for 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, and listening to the blues.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie of Monroe; two daughters, Melodie (Patrick) Day and Sandy (Chris) Johnson; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Patty Jo, Blise, and Shannon; four great grandchildren; and siblings, Annamay Cocker of Sun Prairie, Geneva Morris of Grand Rapids, MI, and L.G. Hudson of Madison.

Memorial services are pending.

