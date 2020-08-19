Jimmy H. Williams

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Jimmy Hugh Williams, 70, of Janesville, died on August 18, 2020 at the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jim was born to Jeff and Vonell (Smith) Williams in Waycross, Georgia on October 28, 1949.

He worked as a truck driver for JATCO, also working at Tyson Foods and as a carpenter. Jim was a fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved to go fishing. We are grateful for his service in the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Jim continued his spirit of service through the organ donation program.

Jim is survived by his daughters: Shelley (Cliff) Shotton of Oklahoma, Amanda Williams of Palmyra and Kendra Williams of Ohio. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Ashlie Schuh, Tyler Stenulson and Lindsey Hodges; as well as 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Williams of Janesville and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29th at the Janesville VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin, from 12 noon to 4 pm.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville, is honored to be assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Janesville, Wisconsin

(608) 754-8700