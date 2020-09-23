Jill Biden visiting Wisconsin for campaign event on Monday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Courtesy of Jill Biden

MADISON, Wis. — Jill Biden will be visiting Wisconsin for a campaign event next Monday, Sept. 28.

According to a release from the Biden campaign, Jill Biden will be traveling to the Badger State that day. No additional details were made available at this time.

Biden was visiting the state virtually Wednesday as part of an event with Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.

Joe Biden campaigned in Manitowoc on Monday.

