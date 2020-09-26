Jill Biden to visit Madison on Monday

MADISON, Wis. — Jill Biden will visit Madison on Monday.

According to a news release from the Biden campaign, Jill Biden will participate in a ‘Get Out the Vote’ event at 12 p.m. in Madison. No more information was released about her visit at this time.

The release said Biden will discuss ways Wisconsinites can cast their ballots this year. She will also be traveling to Waukesha on Monday afternoon.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Manitowoc last week. President Donald Trump was in Mosinee earlier this month, as well.

