Jill Biden to virtually campaign in Wisconsin this week

MADISON, Wis. — Jill Biden will be campaigning this week in Wisconsin — virtually.

According to the Biden campaign, the Democratic presidential nominee’s wife will remotely travel to western Wisconsin on Wednesday for an event with Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.

The campaign did not release any further details.

Joe Biden is planning to campaign in Manitowoc on Monday.

