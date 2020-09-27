Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff team up in final campaign stretch

Associated Press by Associated Press

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff have rapidly become two of the Democrat ticket’s most prolific surrogates.

They’ve engaged in in-person campaign events and virtual fundraisers at a pace that often outmatches their spouses at the top of the ticket. In their first joint interview, they say they’ve begun to build a partnership that will help Joe Biden’s campaign on the trail and potentially beyond, if he wins in November.

Jill Biden said as she campaigned in Cedar Rapids, Iowa: “Don’t you think the American people love seeing people in government who respect one another and are friends with one another?”

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.